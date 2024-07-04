Matt Muno, Managing Director at WEST Brewery, said: “For our 18th birthday on Glasgow Green we wanted to make a tribute to Glasgow’s heritage, for the design of the can we drew inspiration from the building's facade to create the ‘The Templeton Collection'."

Berliner Weisse is the second limited edition beer to be released as part of the collection.

The wheat beer has a storied past that dates back to the 17th century. Its popularity soared in the early 19th century, with over 700 breweries across Germany crafting this unique style. Today, only a select few keep the tradition alive.

Traditionally, Berliner Weisse is served draught with a ‘schuss’, or syrup, to balance its delightful sourness. WEST Brewery offers a choice of three syrups: raspberry, pineapple, and passionfruit.