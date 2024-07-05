Barrhead Travel has declared its “commitment to the UK high streets” with a £250,000-plus investment in its retail operations, with stores refitted and expanded.
The first half of this year has seen the revamp of four stores, at the Gyle in Edinburgh, Braehead, Newton Mearns and Glasgow Forge, it noted. Barrhead Travel highlighted “new branding, experience-led areas, a furniture refresh and updated store layouts”.
It also flagged spending on new uniforms for customer-facing teams.
Barrhead Travel said: “The investment forms part of a wider programme, with more stores planned to undergo refits in the future.”
It flagged its “longstanding commitment to bricks-and-mortar retail”, saying this creates a “memorable experience” for its customers.
The latest investment follows the travel agent’s relocation last year of its store within Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow, to a larger unit. Barrhead Travel also highlighted its opening of a new flagship store on Glasgow’s Gordon Street.
Barrhead Travel also recently announced plans to open a second store in Northern Ireland as part of its expansion ambitions. The site for this new store is yet to be confirmed, with Barrhead Travel looking to "recruit experienced agents to help identify local opportunities".
Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “We know from track record that there’s still very much an appetite for travel agents to have a store presence and in turn hope this brings people back to the UK high streets.
“As well as running a successful business that supports local jobs, we also want to be creating a legacy in the cities in which we operate and help the high streets flourish for generations to come.”
She added: “By investing in our stores and our employees, we’re reaffirming our commitment and hope that other companies follow suit.”
The travel agent noted that it had, in addition to renovating its stores, “invested in new uniform for customer-facing roles across its UK-wide retail network”.
It said: “The more modern design includes 25 new pieces designed to be mixed and matched for every season. It also ties in with the company’s initiative in modernising [its] high street appearance.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here