George Galloway has been unseated from the Rochdale seat he won in February, as he joins the list of the shortest-serving MPs.
The Workers Party of Britain leader took a shock win in a by-election earlier this year, winning 40% of the vote and overturning a Labour majority of close to 10,000.
However, the former Glasgow Kelvin MP was defeated by the Labour Co-op candidate Paul Waugh, who took 13,027 votes to Mr Galloway's 11,511.
Reform beat the Conservatives into fourth place.
As a result, the 69-year-old joins the list of shortest-serving MPs having been unseated 127 days after being elected and 123 since being sworn-in.
It sees Mr Galloway, who has also represented Bradford West and Bethnal Green and Bow at Westminster, join an exclusive club of MPs who served for less than a year.
Read More:
-
Live coverage of the general election on polling day
-
Sturgeon: SNP result may take independence “off the immediate agenda”
-
Calculating the shortest parliamentary terms depends on when and how you start counting.
For example, Thomas Higgins was elected as MP for North Galway in 1906 but had died that morning.
Alfred Dobbs was elected as the Labour MP for Smethwick in 1945 but was killed in a car crash on the way to take his seat so while he was elected and nominally the representative for a day he was never sworn in.
When it comes to MPs who were elected but then defeated at the next election, Henry Francis Compton was elected as the Conservative MP for New Forest in a 1905 by-election.
However, the government had collapsed the previous day and an election was called for January so, as parliament was not sitting, he too was never sworn in though he did have 46 days as the nominal MP before being defeated at the election.
Hugh Alfred Anderson, the Irish Unionist MP for North Londonderry was sworn in, and resigned three days later - 47 days after first being elected.
Therefore to find the MP who served the shortest term having been elected, sworn in, and defeated at the next election we have to turn to Donald Bennett who was elected as the Liberal MP for Middlesbrough West in a by-election on May 14, 1945 then sworn in a day later before being unseated at the general election on July 5 of that year.
Mr Galloway's 127 days puts him between Ulster Unionist Charles Beattie, who was elected in 1955 but disqualified after 123 days and George Henry Williamson who was elected for Worcester in 1906 but removed after 128 days after extensive corruption in the process.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here