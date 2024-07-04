The polls have shut, the counting has finished and the results are now in after a six-week battle to win the votes of the British public.

Rishi Sunak announced the election in May and there's been a few issues along the way with postal vote delays and people in Scotland being unhappy that it was to be held at the beginning of the Scottish school holidays. 

Keir Starmer's Labour party came into the polls as overwhelming favourites to take over and form the new government.

With the exit poll showing Labour to be on course for a landslide victory and a historic Tory loss, the SNP was also predicted to come home with just 10 seats.

In Scotland it continued to be a battle between Labour and the SNP and here, we round up the full results from across the UK after a busy night. We will be delivering all 57 seat results here plus full analysis and reaction from our experts at counts around the country.