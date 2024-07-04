Keir Starmer's Labour party came into the polls as overwhelming favourites to take over and form the new government.

With the exit poll showing Labour to be on course for a landslide victory and a historic Tory loss, the SNP was also predicted to come home with just 10 seats.

Follow our General Election Live Blog here

In Scotland it continued to be a battle between Labour and the SNP and here, we round up the full results from across the UK after a busy night. We will be delivering all 57 seat results here plus full analysis and reaction from our experts at counts around the country.