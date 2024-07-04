Nigel Farage has been elected to the House of Commons at the eighth time of asking after taking victory in Clacton.
The Reform leader had initially announced he would not be standing in the general election, but reversed his decision in June as he also took on the role as his party's leader.
Conservative candidate Giles Watling was defending a huge majority of over 20,000, having taken 72.3% of the vote at the 2019 election, but could not hold off Mr Farage.
The former UKIP leader took 21,225 votes to win by 8,405.
Mr Farage has attempted to win election to the House of Commons on seven previous occasions but lost each time.
In 1994 he took just 952 votes in Eastleigh, narrowly ahead of the Monster Raving Loony Party, and he managed only 5.7% in Salisbury at the 1997 general election.
Mr Farage then lost in Bexhill and Battle in 2001, South Thanet in 2005, Bromley and Chislehurst in a 2006 by-election, Buckingham in 2010 and narrowly in South Thanet in 2015 when he finished within 3,000 votes of Conservative Craig Mackinlay.
Following his election, he said: "This is just the first step, I set out with a goal to win millions of votes, to get a bridgehead in Parliament and that’s what we’ve done so I’m very pleased.”
Asked where the Reform movement goes from here, he said: “Forwards rapidly, very rapidly. I mean, look, I’ve got some things to do, I’ve got to professionalise it, I’ve got to democratise it, I’ve got to get rid of a few idiots that found it too easy to get on board. They will all go, they will all go, this will be a non-racist, non-sectarian party. Absolutely and I give my word on that.”
On the Conservative Party, Mr Farage added: “They’ve been around for 190 years. They’ve been amazingly resilient. But this could be, I think this is the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here