Born and raised in the Western Isles, he announced last year that he would be standing for Labour in the seat at the 2024 general election.

In 2019 Angus MacNeil won the seat for the SNP with 45.1% of the vote but he opted not to re-take the whip the party after being suspended in July 2023 and was later expelled.

He stood as an independent and was endorsed by Alex Salmond's Alba Party, while the SNP stood their own candidate in Susan Thomson.

Mr Crichton took 49.5% of the vote to win by 3,836 and become the first Labour MP to represent Na h-Eileanan an Iar since 2001.

The constituency, formerly named Western Isles was SNP from 1970 to 1987 and again from 2005 to 2024.

Mr MacNeil placed third on 1,370 with Ms Thomson garnering 2,856 votes - a total which combined would not have beaten Mr Crichton.