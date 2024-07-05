Former journalist Torcuil Crichton has been elected as the Labour MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, formerly a safe Labour seat.
Formerly a Westminster journalist for the Herald and Sunday Herald, he was Westminster editor of the Daily Record from 2010 to 2023.
Born and raised in the Western Isles, he announced last year that he would be standing for Labour in the seat at the 2024 general election.
In 2019 Angus MacNeil won the seat for the SNP with 45.1% of the vote but he opted not to re-take the whip the party after being suspended in July 2023 and was later expelled.
He stood as an independent and was endorsed by Alex Salmond's Alba Party, while the SNP stood their own candidate in Susan Thomson.
Mr Crichton took 49.5% of the vote to win by 3,836 and become the first Labour MP to represent Na h-Eileanan an Iar since 2001.
The constituency, formerly named Western Isles was SNP from 1970 to 1987 and again from 2005 to 2024.
Mr MacNeil placed third on 1,370 with Ms Thomson garnering 2,856 votes - a total which combined would not have beaten Mr Crichton.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel