The poll also has the SNP falling to just 10 MPs, down from the 48 they won in 2019.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon told ITV: “This is not a good night for the SNP on those numbers.”

She added: “This is at the grimmer end of the expectations for the SNP if the exit poll is right."

The Lib Dems meanwhile are expected to take 61 seats, and Nigel Farage's Reform 13.

Plaid Cymru are expected to win four and the Greens two.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson called the projected election result a “massacre” for her party.

However, the Baroness told Sky News the word from party HQ was that they could have slipped to less than 100.

“So actually 131 – while, there is no dressing it up, this is a massacre – they’ve actually, if this is right, pulled a few back from where they thought they were.”

If the poll is right - and the exit poll is generally accurate - then Sir Keir Starmer will have a working majority of 170 MPs.

The Labour leader took to social media to thank those who voted for him and “put their trust in a changed Labour Party.”

“To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party – thank you,” he posted to X.

Shortly before polls closed, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked the "hundreds of Conservative candidates, thousands of volunteers and millions of voters.

"Thank you for your hard work, thank you for your support, and thank you for your vote," he posted.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The Liberal Democrats are on course for our best results in a century, thanks to our positive campaign with health and care at its heart.

“I am humbled by the millions of people who backed the Liberal Democrats to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs."

