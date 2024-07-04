It has already been described as "not a good night for the SNP" by their former leader and first minister Nicola Sturgeon after the exit poll suggests the party could drop to as few as 10 seats.

What didn't come as such a surprise though in the BBC/ITV/Sky survey published as polls closed at 10pm, was the prediction of a 170 seat majority for Labour across the UK.

Follow The Herald's live blog here


Sir Keir Starmer's party's success appears to have extended north of the border, with the SNP losing 38 seats compared with the 2019 election.

As ballot boxes arrive at counts around the country, the first results in Scotland are expected with Rutherglen set declare at 1am.

Join our team of experts as they discuss the developments and react to the exit poll.

Political Editor Andrew Learmonth is in conversation with political correspondent Kathleen Nutt in Glasgow and Helen McArdle in Edinburgh.

Watch here
 