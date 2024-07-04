It has already been described as "not a good night for the SNP" by their former leader and first minister Nicola Sturgeon after the exit poll suggests the party could drop to as few as 10 seats.
What didn't come as such a surprise though in the BBC/ITV/Sky survey published as polls closed at 10pm, was the prediction of a 170 seat majority for Labour across the UK.
Follow The Herald's live blog here
Sir Keir Starmer's party's success appears to have extended north of the border, with the SNP losing 38 seats compared with the 2019 election.
As ballot boxes arrive at counts around the country, the first results in Scotland are expected with Rutherglen set declare at 1am.
Join our team of experts as they discuss the developments and react to the exit poll.
Political Editor Andrew Learmonth is in conversation with political correspondent Kathleen Nutt in Glasgow and Helen McArdle in Edinburgh.
Watch here
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here