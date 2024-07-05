Officials confirmed three ballot papers have now been extracted from the count.

(Image: Colin Mearns)

The act of personating means the voter has been suspected of assuming the identity of someone else with the intent to deceive, an offence which can carry a jail sentence.

Police were spotted inspecting the ballot papers on the counting floor early on Friday morning, with pictures captured by Herald photographers showing them carrying evidence bags.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "Over the course of the day we have received four reports of potential personation at polling places.

"The police subsequently asked us to extract three ballot papers from the count and this was done when the relevant ballot boxes arrived at the count centre.”

Police Scotland has also been contacted for comment.