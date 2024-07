Mr Brown had held the seat since 2015.

Soon after the Kilmarnock declaration, the SNP’s Martin Doherty-Hughes has lost West Dunbartonshire to Labour’s Douglas McAllister.

Mr McAllister won 19,312 votes to Mr Doherty-Hughes’ 13,302.

Labour then went onto gain Paisley and Renfrewshire South with Johanna Baxter becoming the new MP. Former SNP deputy leader Mhairi Black held the seat from 2015 until she stood down at this general election. It was considered a bellwether seat for how well Labour will do.

Minutes later former Cabinet minister Douglas Alexander took Lothian East for Labour. The seat was won by the SNP's Kenny MacAskill in 2019 who later defected to Alba.

His win with 23,555 votes marks a return to politics after losing his Paisley and Renfrewshire South seat in 2015 to Ms Black in one of the major upsets of the night in that election.

There was better news for the SNP when Kirsty Blackman and Stephen Flynn were re-elected as MP for Aberdeen North and MP for Aberdeen South respectively.

However, back in the central belt, there was more bad news for the SNP with former Better Together chief Blair McDougall winning East Renfrewshire for Labour osuting the SNP's Kirsten Oswald, who won the seat in 2019.

He secured 21,935 votes to Ms Oswald’s 13,514 in second place.

The results comes as the BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll predicted a 170-seat majority for Labour across the UK, with the SNP dropping to just 10 seats, and a party source suggested it could lose all three of its seats in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said: “This is not a good night for the SNP on these numbers.

“I think there will be a question about whether there was enough in the campaign to give out, effectively, a USP to the SNP in an election that was about getting the Tories out and replacing them with Labour.”

Speaking on ITV, she added: “This is at the grimmer end of the expectations for the SNP if the exit poll is right and, from what I’ve said earlier on, I expect it will be.

“This is seismic for Labour. There’s no getting away from that, it’s a massive achievement for Keir Starmer.”

The SNP’s campaign centred around calls for talks on another independence referendum if the party won a majority of seats at the election.

Despite the exit poll result, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes told the BBC: “I would strongly caution anybody against dismissing the robust, resilient and significant number of people in this country that support independence and the next Labour government will have to contend with that, we’ll have to listen to Scottish voters because even over the last few months – which have been difficult – that support for independence has remained strong.”

But she added the party would need to “listen to the voices of voters” and “set out our agenda to regain and rebuild the trust of the voters across Scotland”, she said.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told the BBC the exit poll predicts a “historically bad” result for the Tories across the UK.

He said he does not regret his last-minute decision to stand in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, but predicted an “extremely close” result.

Speaking from the Aberdeen count, he said: “It is a historically bad night, there is no shying away from that at all and there will be a huge amount of reflection on the campaign and also clearly the last few years.

“It has been particularly difficult and there’s no denying that and whoever forms the next parliamentary party will look at the options going forward and will assess the current state of play in the Conservative party and how it rebuilds after this election result.”

The exit poll predictions signal voters had a “desperate need for change”, a Scottish Labour MSP has said. Glasgow MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy said the exit poll predicted a “strong” result for Labour.

She told PA: “It was a strong exit poll. I think that the country has been saying for some time now that they’re fed up of the 14 years of Tory chaos.”

She added: “There’s really been a desperate need for change and we’ve ran a really strong, positive campaign and I’m so proud of it.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the exit poll was a “hopeful” sign for his party at a UK level where it predicted two Green MPs.

Speaking to PA from the Glasgow count, he said any gain from the one English seat the Greens won at the 2019 general election would be “something to celebrate”.