"We've a lot of listening to do and a lot of learning to do," he told The Herald. "There's a sense that we are out of tune with what people are telling us and that's not just SNP voters. "

He took 13,542 votes, while Labour's Gordon McKee won with 17,696.

In Glasgow South West, Chris Stephens lost out to Zubir Ahmed. A 9.8% swing saw him win with 15,552 votes, while the SNP man took 12,267.

"I always thought that we had a chance here to get it over the line, but unfortunately, we haven't," Mr Stephen said.

"I think we now need to take time to analyse and I think we'll analyse things locally, see if we can do things better. I'm sure we'll be engaged in a discussion within the party to do that.

"But I do think that one of the main reasons is, this is the away game. It's always been the away game.

"And I always felt that when Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng crashed the economy and you saw,Tory voters swinging to the Labour party that it was always going to be a difficult election."

In her acceptance speech, Labour's Maureen Burke - who ousted the SNP's Anne McLaughlin - said people across Glasgow, Scotland and the UK had "voted for change"

"And my message to my community as your Member of Parliament, I will deliver that for you."

In Glasgow East, John Grady, who defeated David Linden, told supporters: "I know that each and every one of us in the Scottish Labour Party will continue to work tirelessly to win the trust of the people of Scotland so Scotland can have the change it desperately needs with a government in Edinburgh in 2026."

"Next year is Glasgow's 850th birthday and we at Scottish Labour love Glasgow. We are determined to ensure that its best days are ahead of it," he added.