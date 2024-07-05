The SNP has lost its grip on Scotland's biggest city, with Labour winning all six of Glasgow's constituencies.
Stewart McDonald, who was first elected as the MP for Glasgow South in 2015, said the party had been "monumentally skelped."
"We've a lot of listening to do and a lot of learning to do," he told The Herald. "There's a sense that we are out of tune with what people are telling us and that's not just SNP voters. "
He took 13,542 votes, while Labour's Gordon McKee won with 17,696.
In Glasgow South West, Chris Stephens lost out to Zubir Ahmed. A 9.8% swing saw him win with 15,552 votes, while the SNP man took 12,267.
"I always thought that we had a chance here to get it over the line, but unfortunately, we haven't," Mr Stephen said.
"I think we now need to take time to analyse and I think we'll analyse things locally, see if we can do things better. I'm sure we'll be engaged in a discussion within the party to do that.
"But I do think that one of the main reasons is, this is the away game. It's always been the away game.
"And I always felt that when Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng crashed the economy and you saw,Tory voters swinging to the Labour party that it was always going to be a difficult election."
In her acceptance speech, Labour's Maureen Burke - who ousted the SNP's Anne McLaughlin - said people across Glasgow, Scotland and the UK had "voted for change"
"And my message to my community as your Member of Parliament, I will deliver that for you."
In Glasgow East, John Grady, who defeated David Linden, told supporters: "I know that each and every one of us in the Scottish Labour Party will continue to work tirelessly to win the trust of the people of Scotland so Scotland can have the change it desperately needs with a government in Edinburgh in 2026."
"Next year is Glasgow's 850th birthday and we at Scottish Labour love Glasgow. We are determined to ensure that its best days are ahead of it," he added.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel