Outgoing Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has failed in his attempt to win the seat he was parachuted into to beat the SNP.
Mr Ross was beaten by the nationalists' Seamus Logan, who was elected with 13,455 votes - beating the Tory leader by 942.
The Conservatives were hamstrung by support drifting to Reform UK, whose candidate Jo Hart who took 5,562 votes in the constituency
Mr Ross stood in place of David Duguid, who was barred from standing by party chiefs due to ill health - but later insisted it was not his decision to make way and that he was well enough to contest the seat.
Speaking to the BBC, he said: "The exit poll has been borne out with a huge majority for the Labour party but I think the story of the night is the huge demise of the SNP.
"They put independence at the forefront of their campaign and not things like education and public services.
"The campaign we ran in Scotland focused on our key seats where it was a straight choice between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP, our tally could have been significantly more had many of our voters not picked reform and that was certainly the case in my seat.
"That's something we'll have to reflect on here in Scotland and across the UK."
Mr Ross announced he would resign as party leader following the election after u-turning on his decision not to stand as an MP.
Seamus Logan’s triumph for the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East only dulled the party's on a night when its MPs have fallen like skittles in the face of a resurgent Labour Party.
Westminster leader Stephen Flynn last night said the SNP “needed to pull back the curtain and look at some of the skeletons in our cupboard”.
Mr Flynn slightly increased his majority as he held on to Aberdeen South. But this was one of the few successes on what was a catastrophic night for the SNP. “Let’s face it,” he said, “we’re going to get thumped tonight; I think everyone knows that.”
As Mr Flynn reflected on a “bittersweet night” the adjacent television monitors were recording the detail of his party’s subjugation across Scotland as one by one his Westminster colleagues tumbled.
“To see your friends and colleagues losing their seats is tough to take,” he said. “Now we need to do what’s difficult in politics: to pull back the curtain and look at some of the skeletons in your closet.”
READ MORE: General election LIVE - Starmer delivers victory speech, SNP 'gubbed'
READ MORE: Find every Scottish result here
Asked what the problems were, he said that 5 in the morning wasn’t a good time to pinpoint anything. “I’ll wait for the party to come together and make sure we have that open, internal, frank discussion on what we have done wrong and what we can do to make things better.
“We’re all gutted. When I joined the SNP it was long before the independence referendum when we didn’t win Westminster elections. Many people are now used to the SNP doing extremely well and that’s not happened tonight.”
He was asked about the prospect of the SNP getting 10 or fewer seats and if this necessitated immediate surgery. “In politics you always operate on a tight time scale. The Scottish parliamentary elections are only two years away and we need to make sure we get our house in order and that we do it quickly and effectively.
“As part of that process everyone must be willing to be honest, open and frank in our internal discussions.
“It’s not good enough or acceptable for us to pretend to the public that that’s the reason why we suffered tonight. So, we’ll all come together in the next few days and have those conversations.”
A few minutes earlier he had seen his Westminster colleague, Kirsty Blackman, stumble home in neighbouring Aberdeen North. Ms Blackman had held one of the largest constituency majorities in the UK coming into the election, having won 54% of the vote in 2019.
But she saw this slashed to the bone by Labour who increased their percentage share by 18.4% - exactly the same quantum by which her majority was reduced.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here