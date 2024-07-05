It has now been decided to resume the count on Saturday, after staff worked through the night and into Friday morning.

The MP for the area will be announced then. It is rumoured that the Liberal Democrat candidate was ahead - a shock result if confirmed.

The seat is newly-created by boundary changes and is being contested by Drew Hendry for the SNP – the current MP for the area - Michael Perera for Scottish Labour, Ruraidh Stewart for the Conservatives and Angus MacDonald for the Lib Dems.

Drew Hendry (Image: PA)

The Greens, reform and the Scottish Equality Party are also running.

A statement for Highland Council said: “During the formal checking of the totals for the Inverness, Skye, and West Ross-shire constituency count a discrepancy was identified between the verified votes total and the provisional number of counted votes.

“An accountancy check was carried out along with a visual check that did not resolve the discrepancy.

“A recount was then implemented to reconcile the difference between the totals.”

It added: “Following the recount, as Returning Officer, I have advised candidates and agents that I am unable to declare a result, therefore another recount will take place tomorrow morning at 10:30am.

“Candidates and Agents have been informed at each stage of the count.”