Rishi Sunak has resigned as Prime Minister after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace.
Mr Sunak, who has said he also intends to stand down as Conservative Party leader, apologised after leading the Conservatives to their worst ever election result.
He said would quit as Tory leader once arrangements are in place to choose his successor, potentially triggering another round of Conservative infighting as MPs scramble to replace him.
Mr Sunak travelled to Buckingham Palace around 11:30am and informed King Charles of his resignation during a short meeting.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Right Honourable Rishi Sunak MP had an audience of The King this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept.”
The Labour leader will become prime minister after a Tory rout which saw former premier Liz Truss and a dozen serving Cabinet members lose their seats.
In a statement outside No 10, Mr Sunak said: “I will shortly be seeing His Majesty the King to offer my resignation as Prime Minister.
“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.
“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the Government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgment that matters.
“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”
After 648 of the 650 Commons seats had been declared, Labour had a majority of 176.
Labour had 412 seats and the Tories 121.
READ MORE: Swinney - We have failed to convince Scots on independence
READ MORE: Cherry blames Sturgeon as recriminations begin for SNP rout
Mr Sunak said: “Following this result I will step down as party leader – not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place.
“It is important that after 14 years in government the Conservative Party rebuilds, but also that it takes up its crucial role in opposition professionally and effectively.”
He added: “This is a difficult day at the end of a number of difficult days. But I leave this job honoured to have been your Prime Minister.
“This is the best country in the world. And it is thanks entirely to you, the British people, the true source of all our achievements, our strengths and our greatness.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel