It was also a good night for the Lib Dems who picked up three more seats from last time while the Scottish Conservatives dropped one to five, including losing Douglas Ross.

There was no seats for parties such as Reform or the Greens despite a growth in support throughout the UK. There is one seat still to be declared with Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire being delayed until Saturday morning.

It means there is a lot of new MPs across the country and the majority of them are Labour. A few seats were held by the party but a different person has taken on the role, with John Cooper taking over from Alister Jack in Dumfries and Galloway. Harriet Cross, also a Tory, and the SNP's Graham Leadbitter are another two who have replaced other members of their parties as new MPs.

Stephen Gethins was an MP in the past but he lost his seat in 2019 and now returns in a different constituency for this parliament.

Here is a full list of all your new Scottish MPs in a Labour dominated result.

Ayr Carrick and Cumnock

Elaine Stewart, Labour

Ayrshire Central

Alan Gemmell, Labour



Ayrshire North and Arran

Irene Campbell, Labour



East Kilbride and Strathaven

Joni Reid, Labour

Hamilton and Clyde Valley

Imogen Walker, Labour

Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Lillian Jones, Labour

Alloa and Grangemouth

Brian Leishman, Labour

Falkirk

Euan Stainbank, Labour

Stirling and Strathallan

Chris Kane, Labour

Dumfries and Galloway

John Cooper, Conservative hold but new MP

Bathgate and Linlithgow

Kirsteen Sullivan, Labour

Celebrations from Labour members (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald)

Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

Chris Murray, Labour

Edinburgh North and Leith

Tracy Gilbert, Labour

Edinburgh South West

Scott Arthur, Labour

Livingston

Gregor Poynton, Labour

Anas Sarwar during the celebrations (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald)

Lothian East

Douglas Alexander, Labour

Midlothian

Kirsty McNeill, Labour

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Melanie Ward, Labour

Dunfermline and Dollar

Graeme Downie, Labour

Glenrothes and Mid Fife

Richard Baker, Labour

Airdrie and Shotts

Kenneth Stevenston, Labour

Coatbridge and Bellshill

Frank McNally, Labour

Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch

Katrina Murray, Labour

Dunbartonshire Mid

Susan Murray, Lib Dems

Dunbartonshire West

Douglas McAllister, Labour

Glasgow East

John Grady, Labour

Glasgow North

Martin Rhodes, Labour

Glasgow North East

Maureen Burke, Labour

Glasgow South

Gordon McKee, Labour

Gordon McKee was victorious for Labour in Glasgow (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald)

Glasgow South West

Zubir Ahmed, Labour

Glasgow West

Patricia Ferguson, Labour

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West

Martin McCluskey, Labour

Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke

Pamela Nash, Labour

Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Alison Taylor, Labour

Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Johanna Baxter, Labour

Renfrewshire East

Blair McDougall, Labour

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Seamus Logan, SNP

Gordon and Buchan

Harriet Cross, Conservative hold but new MP

Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey

Graham Leadbitter, SNP hold but new MP

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

Stephen Gethins, SNP hold

Na h-Eileanan An Iar

Tourcuil Crichton, Labour