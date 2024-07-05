There was drama at every turn in Scotland as the results of the General Election were announced in the early hours of Friday morning.
Labour dominated the polls and gained a massive 36 seats in the country to move onto 37 while the SNP dropped from 47 to just nine seats in the new parliament.
It was also a good night for the Lib Dems who picked up three more seats from last time while the Scottish Conservatives dropped one to five, including losing Douglas Ross.
There was no seats for parties such as Reform or the Greens despite a growth in support throughout the UK. There is one seat still to be declared with Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire being delayed until Saturday morning.
Read More:
-
Inverness result delayed until Saturday over 'vote discrepancy'
-
-
It means there is a lot of new MPs across the country and the majority of them are Labour. A few seats were held by the party but a different person has taken on the role, with John Cooper taking over from Alister Jack in Dumfries and Galloway. Harriet Cross, also a Tory, and the SNP's Graham Leadbitter are another two who have replaced other members of their parties as new MPs.
Stephen Gethins was an MP in the past but he lost his seat in 2019 and now returns in a different constituency for this parliament.
Here is a full list of all your new Scottish MPs in a Labour dominated result.
Ayr Carrick and Cumnock
Elaine Stewart, Labour
Ayrshire Central
Alan Gemmell, Labour
Ayrshire North and Arran
Irene Campbell, Labour
East Kilbride and Strathaven
Joni Reid, Labour
Hamilton and Clyde Valley
Imogen Walker, Labour
Kilmarnock and Loudoun
Lillian Jones, Labour
Alloa and Grangemouth
Brian Leishman, Labour
Falkirk
Euan Stainbank, Labour
Stirling and Strathallan
Chris Kane, Labour
Dumfries and Galloway
John Cooper, Conservative hold but new MP
Bathgate and Linlithgow
Kirsteen Sullivan, Labour
Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
Chris Murray, Labour
Edinburgh North and Leith
Tracy Gilbert, Labour
Edinburgh South West
Scott Arthur, Labour
Livingston
Gregor Poynton, Labour
Lothian East
Douglas Alexander, Labour
Midlothian
Kirsty McNeill, Labour
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Melanie Ward, Labour
Dunfermline and Dollar
Graeme Downie, Labour
Glenrothes and Mid Fife
Richard Baker, Labour
Airdrie and Shotts
Kenneth Stevenston, Labour
Coatbridge and Bellshill
Frank McNally, Labour
Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
Katrina Murray, Labour
Dunbartonshire Mid
Susan Murray, Lib Dems
Dunbartonshire West
Douglas McAllister, Labour
Glasgow East
John Grady, Labour
Glasgow North
Martin Rhodes, Labour
Glasgow North East
Maureen Burke, Labour
Glasgow South
Gordon McKee, Labour
Glasgow South West
Zubir Ahmed, Labour
Glasgow West
Patricia Ferguson, Labour
Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
Martin McCluskey, Labour
Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Pamela Nash, Labour
Paisley and Renfrewshire North
Alison Taylor, Labour
Paisley and Renfrewshire South
Johanna Baxter, Labour
Renfrewshire East
Blair McDougall, Labour
Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
Seamus Logan, SNP
Gordon and Buchan
Harriet Cross, Conservative hold but new MP
Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
Graham Leadbitter, SNP hold but new MP
Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
Stephen Gethins, SNP hold
Na h-Eileanan An Iar
Tourcuil Crichton, Labour
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here