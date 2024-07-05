Construction vessels have used the ports of Invergordon and Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, whilst Crew Transfer Vessels operate from Buckie harbour in Moray.

The 882MW wind farm is nearing the end of the construction phase and will become fully operational in 2025 in line with the originally projected commercial operations date, in total generating enough power for the equivalent to 1.3 million homes in the UK.

The Moray West project 22km off the Scottish coast, under the stewardship of Ocean Winds, has made commendable strides in construction, effectively navigating a rigorous timeline"

Bautista Rodriguez, chief operating officer of Ocean Winds, said: “Announcing first power for Moray West in the current international context marks Ocean Winds’ commitment to successful delivery, adaptability, reactivity and resilience, as well as highlighting the tremendous work from our teams.

“With two more projects in development in the United Kingdom and Moray East already operating, we are proud to take an active and growing part in the United Kingdom’s energy transition.”

Pete Geddes, project director for Moray West, said: “To meet UK government targets for offshore wind deployment, it is vital that policy is stable and supportive, to nurture investor confidence, and thereby avoid the risk of market and regulatory shock.”

Moray West, part of Ocean Winds’ 6GW portfolio of secured offshore wind farms in the UK, is expected to inject over £800 million in the local Scottish economy throughout its lifespan, with 70 long-term operational roles based in Buckie.

Labour sweep to General Election victory as Tories and SNP collapse

Scottish Labour have overturned almost a decade of SNP dominance in Scotland’s Westminster seats, taking a majority of constituencies.

Anas Sarwar’s party tore across the country’s central belt, mirroring the success of the UK-wide party and sweeping the SNP out of Glasgow and Edinburgh. First Minister John Swinney pledged a period of “soul searching” after what he described as a “very poor” performance for the SNP.

Popular Scottish hotel with 'panoramic views' put on market

A popular hotel set in a picturesque location has been brought to market for sale.

The 14-bedroom hotel is an "eye-catching premises with an enviable prominent, elevated position enjoying panoramic views", agent Graham + Sibbald said.

The Cullen Bay Hotel is located in the scenic seaside village of Cullen on the Moray Firth.