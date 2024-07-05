A Spanish company behind a major wind farm off the coast of Scotland has hailed exporting energy from the project.
Ocean Winds said first power has been successfully achieved from the first series of wind turbines as part of the Moray West Offshore Wind Farm, and exported to the National Electricity Transmission System.
Construction vessels have used the ports of Invergordon and Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, whilst Crew Transfer Vessels operate from Buckie harbour in Moray.
The 882MW wind farm is nearing the end of the construction phase and will become fully operational in 2025 in line with the originally projected commercial operations date, in total generating enough power for the equivalent to 1.3 million homes in the UK.
The Moray West project 22km off the Scottish coast, under the stewardship of Ocean Winds, has made commendable strides in construction, effectively navigating a rigorous timeline"
Bautista Rodriguez, chief operating officer of Ocean Winds, said: “Announcing first power for Moray West in the current international context marks Ocean Winds’ commitment to successful delivery, adaptability, reactivity and resilience, as well as highlighting the tremendous work from our teams.
“With two more projects in development in the United Kingdom and Moray East already operating, we are proud to take an active and growing part in the United Kingdom’s energy transition.”
Pete Geddes, project director for Moray West, said: “To meet UK government targets for offshore wind deployment, it is vital that policy is stable and supportive, to nurture investor confidence, and thereby avoid the risk of market and regulatory shock.”
Moray West, part of Ocean Winds’ 6GW portfolio of secured offshore wind farms in the UK, is expected to inject over £800 million in the local Scottish economy throughout its lifespan, with 70 long-term operational roles based in Buckie.
