Sir Keir Starmer has become Prime Minister after a Labour landslide which saw former premier Liz Truss and a dozen Tory cabinet members lose their seats.
The Conservative rout saw Rishi Sunak forced out of office and the ex-prime minister announced his intention to quit as Tory leader after the party suffered its worst ever result.
Sir Keir became Prime Minister after meeting the King at Buckingham Palace following the resignation of Mr Sunak.
In his first speech in Downing Street, Sir Keir said the British people had voted “decisively for change”.
Sir Keir said the country could “move forward together” as Labour took office following 14 years of Conservative rule.
He said: “Now our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service.
“When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future.
“But we need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words, I know that.
“But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.”
He said “my Government will serve you, politics can be a force for good”, adding: “The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain.”
Sir Keir said that changing the country would not be "like flicking a switch."
He added: "The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while.
“But have no doubt that the work of change begins immediately. Have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain, with wealth created in every community.
“Our NHS back on its feet facing the future. Secure borders, safer streets, everyone treated with dignity and respect at work. The opportunity of clean British power, cutting your energy bills for good.
“Brick by brick, we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity.”
Earlier, in a farewell statement in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.
“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgment that matters.
“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”
After 648 of the 650 Commons seats had been declared, Labour had a majority of 176.
Labour had 412 seats and the Tories 121.Mr Sunak said: “Following this result I will step down as party leader – not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place.
“It is important that, after 14 years in government, the Conservative Party rebuilds, but also that it takes up its crucial role in opposition professionally and effectively.”
