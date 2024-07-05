Others such as Joanna Cherry were beaten on the night as well as the likes of Hannah Bardell and Stephen Bonnar from the SNP. Perhaps the biggest on the night was Douglas Ross losing his seat, although many expected that after the controversial way he decided to stand in the Aberdeen North and Moray East constituency and the treatment of David Duguid.

Angus MacNeill was another who lost his seat after standing as an independent against Labour's Torchuil Crichton in Na h-Eileanan An Iar.

Here's a full list of MPs who lost their seats after standing in a bid to retain them.

Ayr Carrick and Cumnock

Allan Dorrans (SNP)

Ayrshire North and Arran

Patricia Gibson (SNP)

Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Alan Brown (SNP)

Stirling and Strathallan

Alyn Smith (SNP)

Bathgate and Linlithgow

Martyn Day (SNP)

Edinburgh East and Musselburgh

Tommy Shepherd (SNP)

Edinburgh North and Leith

Deidre Brock (SNP)

Edinburgh South West

Joanna Cherry (SNP)

Livingston

Hannah Bardell (SNP)

Midlothian

Owen Thompson (SNP)

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy

Neale Hanvey (Alba)

Airdrie and Shotts

Anum Qaisar (SNP)

Coatbridge and Bellshill

Stephen Bonnar (SNP)

Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch

Stuart McDonald (SNP)

Dunbartonshire Mid

Amy Callaghan (SNP)

Dunbartonshire West

Martin Docherty-Hughes (SNP)

Glasgow East

David Linden (SNP)

Glasgow North

Alison Thewliss (SNP)

Alison Thewliss lost her seat (Image: Colin Mearns / Herald)

Glasgow North East

Anne McLaughlin (SNP)

Glasgow South

Stewart McDonald (SNP)

Glasgow South West

Chris Stephens (SNP)

Glasgow West

Carol Monaghan (SNP)

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West

Ronnie Cowan (SNP)

Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke

Marion Fellows (SNP)

It was a bad night for the SNP (Image: PA)

Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Gavin Newlands (SNP)

Renfrewshire East

Kirsten Oswald (SNP)

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Douglas Ross (Conservatives)

Na h-Eileanan An Iar

Angus MacNeil (Independent)