The Scottish political landscape looks very different this morning to what it did yesterday morning.
The SNP are no longer the dominant party with Labour taking a lot of seats from them across the country. Some of those MPs had chosen to step down already including big names such as Mhairi Black, Angela Crawley and Phillipa Whiteford of the SNP as well as the Conservatives Alister Jack, although his seat was held by a member of his own party.
Others such as Joanna Cherry were beaten on the night as well as the likes of Hannah Bardell and Stephen Bonnar from the SNP. Perhaps the biggest on the night was Douglas Ross losing his seat, although many expected that after the controversial way he decided to stand in the Aberdeen North and Moray East constituency and the treatment of David Duguid.
Angus MacNeill was another who lost his seat after standing as an independent against Labour's Torchuil Crichton in Na h-Eileanan An Iar.
Here's a full list of MPs who lost their seats after standing in a bid to retain them.
Ayr Carrick and Cumnock
Allan Dorrans (SNP)
Ayrshire North and Arran
Patricia Gibson (SNP)
Kilmarnock and Loudoun
Alan Brown (SNP)
Stirling and Strathallan
Alyn Smith (SNP)
Bathgate and Linlithgow
Martyn Day (SNP)
Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
Tommy Shepherd (SNP)
Edinburgh North and Leith
Deidre Brock (SNP)
Edinburgh South West
Joanna Cherry (SNP)
Livingston
Hannah Bardell (SNP)
Midlothian
Owen Thompson (SNP)
Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Neale Hanvey (Alba)
Airdrie and Shotts
Anum Qaisar (SNP)
Coatbridge and Bellshill
Stephen Bonnar (SNP)
Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
Stuart McDonald (SNP)
Dunbartonshire Mid
Amy Callaghan (SNP)
Dunbartonshire West
Martin Docherty-Hughes (SNP)
Glasgow East
David Linden (SNP)
Glasgow North
Alison Thewliss (SNP)
Glasgow North East
Anne McLaughlin (SNP)
Glasgow South
Stewart McDonald (SNP)
Glasgow South West
Chris Stephens (SNP)
Glasgow West
Carol Monaghan (SNP)
Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
Ronnie Cowan (SNP)
Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Marion Fellows (SNP)
Paisley and Renfrewshire North
Gavin Newlands (SNP)
Renfrewshire East
Kirsten Oswald (SNP)
Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
Douglas Ross (Conservatives)
Na h-Eileanan An Iar
Angus MacNeil (Independent)
