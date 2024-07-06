An 18th-century hotel in Perthshire with a beer garden and scope for development, which has been family-run for the last 11 years, is up for sale at £495,000.
Property agent Christie & Co has been appointed to market The Glencarse Hotel.
Located on a prominent roadside location in Glencarse, on the A90, The Glencarse Hotel is situated between Perth and Dundee.
Christie & Co said the hotel “is ideal for both commuters and tourists travelling between cities”.
The Glencarse Hotel features five “contemporary”, ensuite letting rooms, as well as a public bar and restaurant which can be booked for private events, and also caters for weddings.
Christie & Co said: “Externally, the property features a beer garden as well as a large garden area which offers scope for development, subject to the correct planning consents.”
It added that there is “spacious three-bedroom owners’ accommodation” on the first floor.
Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “The Glencarse Hotel is a well-established hotel with huge potential for growth due to its multiple revenue streams. The owners’ accommodation could be developed into additional letting rooms, and the land to the rear of the building has previously been explored for development. The business would be well suited to an owner-operator or couple looking to make an addition to a current portfolio.”
The Glencarse Hotel is on the market with a freehold asking price of £495,000.
