A warning has been issued following the discovery of toxic algae that can cause skin rashes in a Scottish loch.

Shetland Islands Council’s Environmental Health service has received notification from SEPA that blue green algae is present in the Clickimin Loch, Lerwick.

Parents with young children and dog owners are advised to be cautious in the area.

Shetland Islands Council confirmed that warning notices have been placed around the loch. Adjoining landowners and NHS Shetland have also been advised. 

At this stage there is no adverse effect on water supplies, the council added.

 