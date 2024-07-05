It is the last UK constituency to be declared - delaying the final General Election result - and a recount is due to get under way on Saturday morning.

He said: “I am obviously disappointed not to be continuing that representation under the new Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire boundary and wish the new MP every success in his new role.

“People need an MP who will fight for their needs both local and at UK level and during this cost-of-living crisis, they have never needed help and assistance more.

“The second recount is obviously an extraordinary situation that couldn’t have been predicted and it’s frustrating and disappointing that I cannot attend, but I have an unmovable prior commitment.”

He added: ‘We have so much to be proud of here in the Highlands.

”Our region has opportunity in abundance and a fantastic reputation, and I will continue to work with others to realise that potential and improve outcomes for people living and working here.”

Jamie Stone retained the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross seat for the Liberal Democrats in a convincing win in the UK’s most northerly constituency.

He secured more than 22,000 votes compared to the next placed candidates, the SNP’s Lucy Beattie, who tallied, just over 12,000.

In his acceptance speech he paid moving tribute to Charles Kennedy who once represented part of the constituency Mr Stone will now represent in Westminster.