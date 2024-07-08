The sale of the of Greenstar Serviced Apartments was conducted by Christie & Co, which highlighted “undoubted demand” for city-centre, “rooms-led” operations.

The property agent said: “Located next to Abertay University, just a short walk from the McManus Gallery, Overgate Shopping Centre and the acclaimed waterfront development, the six apartments occupy the upper floors of the listed Mercantile Buildings.

"Having been recently refurbished to a very high standard, the apartments have a total of 11 bedrooms and can cater up to 34 guests."

Gary Witham, Scotland hotels director at Christie & Co, said: “This is an attractive small investment package, which is easy to manage and is low risk. There is a wider picture of buyers keen on city-centre rooms-led operations and undoubted demand for this type of product across Scotland.”