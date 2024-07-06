Blackadders has been in occupation of the building for more than 80 years but recently announced it will be moving a short distance into the recently refurbished DC Thomson building on Meadowside, selling agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors noted.

Shepherd highlighted “potential for existing office use or possible residential conversion”.

It said: “The property comprises a substantial traditional office extending to 23,900 sq ft within two adjoining city-centre, B-listed buildings on the west side of Reform Street within the designated retail core of Dundee city centre. The Overgate Shopping Centre and adjoining multi-storey car park, well-established as the principal retailing destination within Tayside, is located to the rear of the buildings.”

Gavin Russell, associate at Shepherd in Dundee, said: “At present, the buildings comprise extensive office space over four floors located within the designated Dundee Central Conservation Area.

“Alternative use may be possible, such as serviced apartments/accommodation or private/rented residential conversion, subject to obtaining local authority planning and listed building consent.”