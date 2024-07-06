The former headquarters of solicitors and estate agency firm Blackadders has been put up for sale, with the potential for residential conversion flagged subject to planning and listed building consent.

Blackadders has been in occupation of the building for more than 80 years but recently announced it will be moving a short distance into the recently refurbished DC Thomson building on Meadowside, selling agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors noted.

Shepherd highlighted “potential for existing office use or possible residential conversion”.

It said: “The property comprises a substantial traditional office extending to 23,900 sq ft within two adjoining city-centre, B-listed buildings on the west side of Reform Street within the designated retail core of Dundee city centre. The Overgate Shopping Centre and adjoining multi-storey car park, well-established as the principal retailing destination within Tayside, is located to the rear of the buildings.”

Gavin Russell, associate at Shepherd in Dundee, said: “At present, the buildings comprise extensive office space over four floors located within the designated Dundee Central Conservation Area.

“Alternative use may be possible, such as serviced apartments/accommodation or private/rented residential conversion, subject to obtaining local authority planning and listed building consent.”