The former headquarters of solicitors and estate agency firm Blackadders has been put up for sale, with the potential for residential conversion flagged subject to planning and listed building consent.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A huge majority but Starmer has boxed himself in already
Blackadders has been in occupation of the building for more than 80 years but recently announced it will be moving a short distance into the recently refurbished DC Thomson building on Meadowside, selling agent Shepherd Chartered Surveyors noted.
Shepherd highlighted “potential for existing office use or possible residential conversion”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Scottish company profits, as headless chickens destroy value
It said: “The property comprises a substantial traditional office extending to 23,900 sq ft within two adjoining city-centre, B-listed buildings on the west side of Reform Street within the designated retail core of Dundee city centre. The Overgate Shopping Centre and adjoining multi-storey car park, well-established as the principal retailing destination within Tayside, is located to the rear of the buildings.”
READ MORE: Kate Forbes says economic growth crucial, sees Brexit 'conspiracy of silence'
Gavin Russell, associate at Shepherd in Dundee, said: “At present, the buildings comprise extensive office space over four floors located within the designated Dundee Central Conservation Area.
“Alternative use may be possible, such as serviced apartments/accommodation or private/rented residential conversion, subject to obtaining local authority planning and listed building consent.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here