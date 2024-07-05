A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Scotland overnight as “heavy and quite persistent rain” is forecast to fall in parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.
20-30 mm of rain is predicted to fall in a 12-hour period across a swathe of the country including Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Fraserborough, Banff, Elgin, Alness, Inverness and Aviemore.
The yellow warning is in place between 10pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.
Forecasters have warned of the possibility of localised flooding and disruption to travel, with surface water and spray on roads causing difficult driving conditions.
Frank Saunders, a chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An area of heavy and quite persistent rain will develop across parts of north and northeast Scotland later on Friday evening. This will continue overnight before turning showery on Saturday morning.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) July 5, 2024
Rain across parts of Scotland
Friday 22:00 - Saturday 10:00
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vwhpvjxXlO
“It is possible that 20-30mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely in around 12 hours, but there could even be up to 50mm in a few areas.”
Elsewhere, overnight a band of heavy rain is expected to move northwards from southwest England to central and eastern England, resulting in wet roads and spray, with further heavy showers also expected in parts of northern and western Wales.
Once the overnight rain clears, the country was in for a generally unsettled and cool weekend, with almost all areas expected to see showers – some potentially heavy and thundery – at some point.
Sunny spells would provide some respite between showers, during which temperatures could reach 19C in some areas but were generally expected to be below average for the time of year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here