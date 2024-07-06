A fish and chip shop that became a favourite with a team of Scottish Cup winners has been sold.
The chip shop, which was the scene of a famous cup win celebration, has changed hands after around 85 years in the same family.
The Fish and Chip Company on Auchterarder's High Street was said to be "potentially the only chippy that has had the Scottish Cup paraded within".
The Inverness Caledonian Thistle team that won the Scottish Cup in 2015 celebrated at the Perthshire chip shop with the hallowed trophy after beating Falkirk 2-1 at Hampden.
David Higgins, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said: "After 85 years under the same family ownership we were delighted to assist them in finding an experienced buyer who already has other outlets in different parts of the country.
"The shop is a popular stop off for football coaches returning north after days out in Glasgow and has indeed even had the Scottish Cup visit after Inverness picked up the trophy a few years ago."
The owner told Sky News at the time: "The team always stop off at us for a fish supper if they are playing around here.
"They gave us a ring with their order, then stopped off for some refreshments in the town and danced outside a pub with the trophy."
The agent also said there has been a fish and chip shop operating at the site under the same family ownership since 1930s "with the current incumbents having been in control for the last seven of those years".
They placed the business on the market "to allow for retirement".
The value of the deal was not disclosed, but it was marketed at £445,000.
