Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is making his final Wimbledon appearance this summer and is set to retire after the Olympic Games in Paris.

Twice a champion at SW19, talk has turned to a permanent tribute on the grounds of the All England Club but King, a 39-time Grand Slam winner across singles, doubles and mixed doubles, believes the tennis centre would be a more fitting legacy.

A statue at Wimbledon would be fitting but there needs to be a meaningful, permanent legacy in Scotland for Andy Murray. pic.twitter.com/g9bZw6c3VC — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 6, 2024

In a video posted on social media she said: "Sir Andy Murray recently announced that he will be retiring this year after an amazing career that's brought credibility and excitement to British tennis.

"Everyone's asking what his legacy should be. I'm hearing talk of a statue at the All England Club, which of course would be very fitting.

"But shouldn't it be the community tennis centre that he and his family are trying to build outside their hometown in Dunblane?

"A pay-to-play multi-sports centre run as a charitable trust aiming to make tennis affordable, accessible and fun for all - surely creating a base in Scotland where Andy, Jamie and Judy can give back to their sport by doing what they do brilliantly, developing and inspiring the next generation of players and coaches is the best legacy for them?

"Let's hope the Scottish Government and the powers that be in British tennis can help get this over the line - and soon.

"Come on, let's go for it."

Judy Murray quoted the post and simply wrote: "agreed."