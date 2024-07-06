Stevie Nicks has postponed a show in Glasgow just hours before she was due on stage.
The former Fleetwood Mac member was due to perform at the Hydro on Saturday, July 6, with the event beginning at 19.15.
However, due to an injury suffered on tour it was announced at around 14.00 that the gig would not be taking place.
The Hydro said on social media: "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.
"More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon."
Read More:
-
Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks on music, Game of Thrones and her ties to Prince
-
Stevie Nicks is 76. Seventy bloody six. But she's here so don't miss her Scots show
-
From Taylor Swift to Bowie and U2, how mega concerts became the new rock 'n' roll
The singer-songwriter performed in Dublin on July 3 as part of her world tour.
The 76-year-old has released eight studio solo albums and seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac.
Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham joined the band in 1974, producing some of the most recognisable rock music of the era.
Their 1977 album Rumours sold more than 40 million copies and is widely regarded as one of the finest ever made.
The group was famous for intra-band tensions, and Nicks launched a solo career in 1981.
She has been cited as an influence by the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here