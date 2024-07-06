However, due to an injury suffered on tour it was announced at around 14.00 that the gig would not be taking place.

The Hydro said on social media: "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.

"More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon."

The singer-songwriter performed in Dublin on July 3 as part of her world tour.

The 76-year-old has released eight studio solo albums and seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham joined the band in 1974, producing some of the most recognisable rock music of the era.

Their 1977 album Rumours sold more than 40 million copies and is widely regarded as one of the finest ever made.

The group was famous for intra-band tensions, and Nicks launched a solo career in 1981.

She has been cited as an influence by the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles.