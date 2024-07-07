Part of the Clyde Waterfront and West End Innovation Quarter project, a collaboration between Glasgow City Council and the University of Glasgow, it aims to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth and tackle physical and social deprivation within waterfront communities.

Writing in The Herald, the University of Glasgow said: "The link is more than just a pedestrian and cycle route – it is a symbol of new connections across the city. In particular, the bridge will make it easier to join up the academic powerhouse that is the university of Glasgow and Govan, with its innovation zone and enormous development potential."

Here's what you need to know about the new Govan bridge.

What is the new bridge?

The 110-metre bridge will carry pedestrians and bicycles between Govan south of the river and Partick to the north.

It will be located close to the Riverside Museum and will be a swing bridge to allow ships, including the Waverley paddle steamer, on the Clyde to pass it.

It will be one of the largest opening footbridges in Europe, the bridge deck will be 115m long with a rotating central span of 68m.

(Image: Glasgow City Council)

The bridge will cater for cyclists and pedestrians, with an 8m wide deck and step-free access for wheelchairs and buggies.

Plans were approved in 2019, and the bridge been designed to complement the architecture of the Riverside Musuem.

Construction was initially expected to begin in 2020, with an opening date of 2021, but works were delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

A final design was unveiled in 2020.

What benefits will it bring?

Govan and Partick were traditionally connected by the Govan ferry, which closed to the public in the 1960s.

The project is designed to improve economic conditions in Govan, a deprived area of the city.

Plans also include 200 new homes and over 3,000 square metres of commercial space at Water Row on the south side of the river.

Glasgow City Council said the bridge would provide "a high-quality active travel route between communities, academic institutions, businesses and visitor attractions on both banks of the river".

Following construction of the bridge, it is expected that there will be 23% increase in jobs that are accessible within a 20 minute walk of Govan Cross and an 87% in the number of jobs within a 10-minute cycle.

How much will it cost?

Construction costs had been estimated at around £10m but it's now expected to come in at just under £30m.

Who is paying for it?

The project is receiving joint funding from the UK and Scottish Governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal.

Signed in August 2014 by the eight member authorities with the UK and Scottish Governments, the partnership is designed to improve infrastructure, achieve growth in life sciences, support business innovation and boost employment.

The UK Government provided £500m which was matched by the Scottish Government and a further £130m was provided by local authorities.

What has construction been like so far?

The bridge was constructed in Belgium, then shipped by canal to Westdorpe in the Netherlands where the pylon and cabling was installed.

It was then loaded onto a pontoon and tugged to the Firth of Clyde in October last year, with delivery delayed slightly due to high winds.

(Image: Gordon Terris)

The main span of the bridge was installed parallel to the Clyde on October 17, with the fixed portion to be installed this summer when all other works are complete.

David Buchanan, project manager for Farrans Construction, said: “The arrival of the main span of the Govan-Partick Bridge represents a key milestone in this project and an exciting period of activity for our team.

“There are many factors to consider with a civil engineering operation such as this one, most of which we are able to plan, however we also have changeable elements like the weather and tides to contend with.

“The crane we will use for the bridge is the Hebo Lift 10 which is capable of lifting 2,200 tonnes. To have the bridge and crane here and ready to progress means that we are moving into the final stage of this important project.”

When will it open?

The bridge is expected to open in September, with testing taking place last month.