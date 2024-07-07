Speaking after his meeting with Mr Swinney at Bute House, the Prime Minister said he aimed to “make good” on his campaign commitment to “reset” the relationship between the Scottish and UK Governments.

He told broadcasters the economy and energy were high on the agenda as the two leaders met but accepted there were “clearly differences of opinion” on the constitutional issue of Scottish independence.

But Sir Keir said: “The point of this meeting was to reset the relationship in a respectful way, in a constructive way, and to recognise that on the economy, energy and very pressingly on Grangemouth, there is room for us to have a constructive way of delivering for very many people across Scotland.”

He added the pair had a “joint view” of working constructively, adding: “I am absolutely clear that during the campaign I made a commitment that my Labour Government would deliver for Scotland.

“That’s why I’m back here making good on that commitment, that promise, and starting the work of change across Scotland with the First Minister and deputy First Minister (Kate Forbes).”

The Prime Minister’s visit did not go as planned as pro-Palestinian protesters lined the streets outside Bute House in anticipation of his arrival.

However, once inside the two were pictured chatting and smiling as they met for the first time in their official capacities.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray also joined the discussions on the economy and net zero.

Mr Swinney said: “I was pleased to welcome Sir Keir to Bute House so soon after his appointment as UK Prime Minister.

“We continued our conversation about areas of shared interest. I believe there is an opportunity for collaborative working that can make a difference to people’s lives and I hope to work with Sir Keir’s new government to deliver progress for the benefit of people in Scotland.

“Following our talks, I am confident we have established the foundation for a productive relationship between our two governments based on renewed respect for the devolution settlement.

“On a personal note, having been First Minister for two months and a minister for many years, I am very aware of the demands of office. I again offered Sir Keir and his family my congratulations on his appointment and my best wishes for what will be a demanding start to his term in office.”

Sir Keir also spoke about the Grangemouth oil refinery and said ensuring a future for the facility is a “real priority”.

The Prime Minister said the situation at the refinery is a “cause of concern” and that he will do what he can to ensure that jobs are preserved and “the future is good”.

Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – confirmed last year that the complex would operate as normal until at least spring 2025, when it would be transitioned to an oil import terminal.

Sir Keir said he discussed the situation on Sunday with First Minister John Swinney at their first meeting since he became Prime Minister and that both the UK and Scottish Governments agreed to work together on the issue “straight away”.

He also said his government is committed to doing all it can over Tata Steel in Port Talbot where around 2,800 jobs are expected to be lost as part of restructuring plans.

Asked in a media interview whether he will commit to saving jobs at Tata Steel and and the Grangemouth plant, Sir Keir said: “I’ve already asked my Secretary of State to work on the Grangemouth issue because I’m very concerned about it. I discussed that this afternoon with the First Minister.

“We have a shared concern, and a shared commitment, a determination to do that, everything that we can – same with Tata Steel.

“These are the early days of my government but I’ve rolled up my sleeves and got on with this because it’s so very important in relation to those jobs and the future jobs that are at stake.”

During the day the Labour leader said that work has already begun to build closer ties with the European Union following his party’s landslide election win on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said he wanted better trading and security relationships with Brussels as he vowed to rip up the “botched” deal struck by Boris Johnson.

David Lammy, the foreign secretary, has already travelled to Europe for talks with key players, with a promise that the UK would be a “good neighbour” after the years of Brexit acrimony.

With Labour set to take on the SNP again in 2026 in the Scottish elections, Sir Keir insisted he would follow his “country first, party second” mantra in talks with Mr Swinney.