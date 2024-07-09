The Herald has launched a major new series investigating Scotland's housing emergency and just what needs to be done to end the crisis.
The earliest indicators of issues date back nearly four years when we told how Glasgow City Council failed in its legal duties to homeless people by not ensuring there was enough suitable temporary accommodation for them before the coronavirus pandemic.
The Scottish Housing Regulator inquiry into the council’s services for people concluded that the council did not provide temporary accommodation to significant numbers of people when they needed it.
Amidst a stream of concerns raised by the housing regulator and some councils, the Scottish Government finally declared a housing emergency in mid-May.
Find all articles in the series here.
Day One
'Beyond belief': Scotland spends £720m in putting homeless in housing limbo
Scotland's councils have spent an 'outrageous' £720m of public money on placing the homeless in temporary accommodation such as bed and breakfasts and hotels over the last five years, Martin Williams exclusively reveals.
Crisis: 'Homelessness in Scotland is a political choice'
National charity Crisis has said that homelessness in Scotland is a political choice warning that the fact thousands of children are languishing in housing limbo is "shameful". Matt Downie, chief executive of the charity for people experiencing homelessness discusses what he feels needs to happen to end the housing emergency.
'National scandal': Number of Scots children made homeless in year fills St Andrews
A surge of Scots children that would fill St Andrews were declared as homeless last year in a national scandal which has seen more than 160 die in housing limbo in Scotland's biggest city over four years, The Herald can reveal.
'I lost my handsome boy': Scots mother's plea as over 160 die in housing limbo
A mother who lost her son while he was living in housing limbo has made a desperate plea for action as it is revealed that more than 160 have died in temporary accommodation for the homeless in Glasgow since the pandemic started.
Scotland's Housing Emergency: Council finds it is driving depopulation
It was on May 15, that the Scottish Government declared a housing emergency – nearly a year after the first of ten local authorities beat them to the punch. Argyll and Bute council was the first to make a symbolic in June 2023, stating that it was a "call to action" to tackle what it saw as a housing shortage.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here