The Scottish Housing Regulator inquiry into the council’s services for people concluded that the council did not provide temporary accommodation to significant numbers of people when they needed it.

Amidst a stream of concerns raised by the housing regulator and some councils, the Scottish Government finally declared a housing emergency in mid-May.

Day One

Scotland's councils have spent an 'outrageous' £720m of public money on placing the homeless in temporary accommodation such as bed and breakfasts and hotels over the last five years, Martin Williams exclusively reveals.

National charity Crisis has said that homelessness in Scotland is a political choice warning that the fact thousands of children are languishing in housing limbo is "shameful". Matt Downie, chief executive of the charity for people experiencing homelessness discusses what he feels needs to happen to end the housing emergency.

A surge of Scots children that would fill St Andrews were declared as homeless last year in a national scandal which has seen more than 160 die in housing limbo in Scotland's biggest city over four years, The Herald can reveal.

A mother who lost her son while he was living in housing limbo has made a desperate plea for action as it is revealed that more than 160 have died in temporary accommodation for the homeless in Glasgow since the pandemic started.

It was on May 15, that the Scottish Government declared a housing emergency – nearly a year after the first of ten local authorities beat them to the punch. Argyll and Bute council was the first to make a symbolic in June 2023, stating that it was a "call to action" to tackle what it saw as a housing shortage.