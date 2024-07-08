The chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) has made an appeal for help in its investigation into two residential schools for deaf children.
Lady Smith wants to contact people who were residents at either St Vincent’s School for the Deaf and Blind in Glasgow or Donaldson’s School for Deaf Children in Edinburgh.
Donaldson’s moved into a new building in Linlithgow in 2008 and both schools feature in the SCAI’s examination of residential care establishments for those with long-term healthcare needs, additional support needs and disabilities at any time up to the end of 2014.
Lady Smith released a video with BSL interpretation to accompany her appeal.
READ MORE: 'A piece of Lego has more safety rules than children on the internet'
Lady Smith said: “If you were a child or young person in residential care at one of these two establishments, or a member of their family, or a member of staff, I am looking for your help.
“If you are able to provide me with any information about the experiences of children and young people at Donaldson’s and St Vincent’s schools, it will be of considerable assistance to me in the work we are doing here to find out what happened to children in residential care there and, if they suffered abuse, how that happened and how to protect against it happening again now and in the future.
“Our investigations cover all forms of abuse including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.
“I will also be looking into any inappropriate practices that may have taken place at these establishments.”
She continued: “I understand that coming forward to give evidence to the inquiry can be really difficult and daunting.
“I know that it is not at all easy to decide to make the decision to do so.
“It is for that reason that we have a specialist witness support team who assist all witnesses according to their particular needs, discussing with them what particular support they may require.”
Public hearings on this part of the inquiry are due to begin in the spring of 2025.
The SCAI’s witness support team can be contacted by phone on 0800 0929 300 or by email at talktous@childabuseinquiry.scot
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here