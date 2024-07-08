A major fashion retailer is set to open a new store in a Glasgow shopping centre later this year.
Adding to their store in Glasgow city centre, lingerie giant Victoria’s secret will open a brand-new store at the outdoor shopping centre Glasgow Fort.
The shop is due to open in Autumn, bosses have confirmed, and it will be located between Zara and Next.
The retailer will set up shop in a 5620 square foot space in the shopping centre, will join Mango H&M, Lush and River Island at the shopping hotspot.
It will offer award-winning products across lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure, swimwear and beauty, as well as the popular inclusive Pink range.
READ MORE:
- Swifties and Euros bolster retail footfall in Scotland
- Sophie Gravia on 'mixed feelings' ahead of new novel release
Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We’re over the moon to be able to announce that Victoria’s Secret will be opening its doors at the centre later this year. The brand is a great addition to the range of fashion and beauty retailers already available, and we know it will prove popular with our shoppers.
“It’s a really exciting time for us at Glasgow Fort, with more big openings later this year, including Primark. And we look forward to being able to share more details on the new Victoria’s Secret store in the coming months.”
Daniel Cook, Head of Retail at Victoria’s Secret, added: “Growth in Scotland is a key part of our retail plan therefore we are thrilled to be joining the portfolio in Glasgow Fort with our latest store design.
“The new space promises to be inviting, inclusive and continues to fulfil our goal of uplifting and empowering women around the world. We love bringing our signature collections and award-winning products to such a renowned and growing retail destination, and look forward to our future at Glasgow Fort.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here