The shop is due to open in Autumn, bosses have confirmed, and it will be located between Zara and Next.

The retailer will set up shop in a 5620 square foot space in the shopping centre, will join Mango H&M, Lush and River Island at the shopping hotspot.

It will offer award-winning products across lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure, swimwear and beauty, as well as the popular inclusive Pink range.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We’re over the moon to be able to announce that Victoria’s Secret will be opening its doors at the centre later this year. The brand is a great addition to the range of fashion and beauty retailers already available, and we know it will prove popular with our shoppers.

“It’s a really exciting time for us at Glasgow Fort, with more big openings later this year, including Primark. And we look forward to being able to share more details on the new Victoria’s Secret store in the coming months.”

Daniel Cook, Head of Retail at Victoria’s Secret, added: “Growth in Scotland is a key part of our retail plan therefore we are thrilled to be joining the portfolio in Glasgow Fort with our latest store design.

“The new space promises to be inviting, inclusive and continues to fulfil our goal of uplifting and empowering women around the world. We love bringing our signature collections and award-winning products to such a renowned and growing retail destination, and look forward to our future at Glasgow Fort.”