The Section 75 Agreement approved by Highland Council for new homes in Conon Bridge allows the builder to move forward with its approved plans to deliver private and affordable housing.

The contribution will be used to “enhance and improve education, community facilities and active travel connections”.

The Conon Braes South development is an extension to the existing development, Conon Bridge North. Comprising 160 private and affordable homes and complemented by carefully designed landscaping and open space, the new community will have strong access to the local primary school, shop, rail halt and a pedestrian link from pocket park to maintain walking routes through the site which was added following consultation with the community.

Inverness-based Tulloch can now progress its plans to “deliver much-needed new housing at a time when the Scottish Government has already declared a housing emergency and when demand is predicted to increase further in the area thanks to the establishment of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF)”.

Attracting over £3 billion of fresh investment to the area the ICFGF is expected to create more than 10,000 new jobs in the Highlands and a further 6,000 across the UK.

Kieran Graham, managing director of Tulloch Homes, said: “We are pleased we can take the next step with our plans to support housing demand with the delivery of high quality and energy efficient homes across a range of tenures to suit a variety of people in the area. We expect to make a start on the development next summer and, as with all of our developments, will look to work with local trades and suppliers during construction.

“It is an especially exciting time for the Highlands with the upcoming investment from the Freeport and provision of additional housing options will help ensure the Freeport is a success.”

Green marine projects given funding boost

Schemes working to improve the marine environment and learn more about its habits and habitats have been given a multi-million pound funding boost.

Projects include using sonar to find lost creel pots – which pose an entanglement danger to marine life – and deploying acoustic monitoring devices to find new spawning grounds for herring. The funding, from the Scottish Marine Environmental Enhancement Fund, is supporting work from the Outer Hebrides, West Highland, Argyll, Clyde, Solway, Forth and Tay to Orkney and Shetland.

Victoria's Secret to open new store at Glasgow Fort shopping centre

A major fashion retailer is set to open a new store in a Glasgow shopping centre later this year.

Adding to their store in Glasgow city centre, lingerie giant Victoria’s secret will open a brand-new store at the outdoor shopping centre Glasgow Fort.

The shop is due to open in Autumn, bosses have confirmed, and it will be located between Zara and Next. The retailer will set up shop in a 5620 square foot space in the shopping centre, will join Mango H&M, Lush and River Island at the shopping hotspot.