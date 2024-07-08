A video from his proud parents revealed he had won the money, which can be spent on a new car from Arnold Clark, who sponsor the Kiltwalk.

The 51-year-old was entered into the draw after taking part and raising more than £1,000 for Ayrshire Cancer Support along with his sons Aaron, 27, and Blair, 12.

They took part in the 14-mile Big Stroll as part of Team Jen’s Purple Heart Walkers. Jen passed away from the disease in 2023 and had previously walked the Kiltwalk in support of a colleague just months before he own battle with cancer began.

Chris said: “My wife walked the Kiltwalk for a breast cancer charity in 2022, but three months later, she was also diagnosed with cancer. Jen passed away in August 2023.

“During her battle with cancer, Ayrshire Cancer Support helped her, myself and my sons, and continues to help my youngest son cope with the loss of his mother. Jen wanted us to continue with the Kiltwalk, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved in her memory.”

Chris’ boss at Howdens in Kilmarnock helped arrange the surprise visit to the cinema but he almost didn’t attend it when he searched online for information about the film and couldn’t find anything about it.

Luckily he did, and he was in disbelief when his parents appeared on screen to tell him the good news.

He continued: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw my Mum and Dad on the big screen. My youngest says we should put the money towards a two-seater convertible, but I’m just looking forward to using the car to make memories with my boys.”

Eddie Hawthorne, Chief Executive and Group Managing Director, Arnold Clark, said: “Congratulations to Chris, our Kiltwalk Car Reward winner, who has won £30,000 towards his dream car. Chris walked the Glasgow Kiltwalk earlier this year in support of Ayrshire Cancer Support, so we were delighted to surprise him with this fantastic reward in return for his efforts.

“As headline sponsor of the Kiltwalk, it’s great to see so many walkers – including our employees – get together to raise money for charity and make a difference to communities across Scotland. This year alone, over 70 of our employees have taken part, raising an amazing £72,500 for charities close to their hearts.

“Of course, it’s also a great opportunity for us to give back to people like Chris who work hard to improve the lives of others. With events in Dundee and Edinburgh still to come, we look forward to surprising another Kiltwalk Car Reward winner later in the year.”

Nicola George at Ayrshire Cancer Support, said: “From our children and young person’s team to our fundraising team, we couldn’t be more thrilled and think that Chris is such a deserving winner of this amazing prize from Arnold Clark. We are so grateful for the funds Chris and his boys, Blair and Aaron, raised for Ayrshire Cancer Support at Glasgow Kiltwalk this year.

“The money they raised will make a huge difference to children, young people and adults affected by cancer across Ayrshire and will help provide a wide range of vital support cancer support services including hospital transport, counselling, support groups and much more. Thank you, Chris and congratulations.”

Chris is the first of two Kiltwalkers to receive £30,000 towards their dream car from Arnold Clark. The second winner will be announced later in the year. All Kiltwalkers across the four events – Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh — are automatically entered into the prize draw just by registering and fundraising.