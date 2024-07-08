It is set to last from 10 pm on Tuesday 9 July until midnight on Thursday 11 July.

The Met Office says there could be a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, as well as flooding which could impact rural communities and potentially cause damage to buildings.

In some areas there could also be a chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater which could cause ‘danger to life’.

A spokesperson said: “Areas of rain moving into northern Scotland from late Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to become heavy with some embedded showery outbreaks as the band slows down and focusses across the east coast and Moray Firth.

“20-30mm through the period is expected quite widely, however localised heavier bursts of rain likely to build totals toward 50-75mm with up to 90mm possible across Grampians and Northwest Highlands.”

Experts have also warned people in the affected areas to check if their property is at risk of flooding and prepare, as well as advising them to gather torches, batters and other essential items in the case of power cuts.

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar