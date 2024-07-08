Areas in the North of Scotland could be at risk of overnight power cuts and flooded roads due to severe weather moving in on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain this week covering large parts of North East Scotland including Aberdeen and Inverness.
It is set to last from 10 pm on Tuesday 9 July until midnight on Thursday 11 July.
The Met Office says there could be a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, as well as flooding which could impact rural communities and potentially cause damage to buildings.
In some areas there could also be a chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater which could cause ‘danger to life’.
A spokesperson said: “Areas of rain moving into northern Scotland from late Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to become heavy with some embedded showery outbreaks as the band slows down and focusses across the east coast and Moray Firth.
“20-30mm through the period is expected quite widely, however localised heavier bursts of rain likely to build totals toward 50-75mm with up to 90mm possible across Grampians and Northwest Highlands.”
Experts have also warned people in the affected areas to check if their property is at risk of flooding and prepare, as well as advising them to gather torches, batters and other essential items in the case of power cuts.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) July 5, 2024
Rain across parts of Scotland
Friday 22:00 - Saturday 10:00
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vwhpvjxXlO
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here