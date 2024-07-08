A luxurious Ayrshire home with a spa, gym, and cinema has been put on the real estate market for a huge seven-figure sum.
Located near Troon, the four-bedroom property known as Heathfields has gone on the market for offers over £1,750,000, and is just a short drive away from the Ayrshire coast.
With a ‘traditional’ design, Heathfields is fitted with the latest technology and modern conveniences to create a perfect interior blend, with 'relatively low' running costs.
It includes private and enclosed landscaped gardens that spread over an acre.
The spacious upstairs area is home to four double bedrooms with en-suites bathrooms, and an additional large games room accessed by a return riser staircase with storage.
While the ground floor houses a pool room and gymnasium with sauna features, a Biospa swim spa, a five-person jacuzzi, and a Canadian sauna.
The property, which has been listed by Corum, also boasts a cinema room with a 2.7m screen and integrated sound system, and a bespoke solid wood bar by Clachan wood of Ayrshire.
Bruce Patterson, Director at Corum said: "Heathfields is one of the finest family homes to grace the local market.
“It’s an attractive proposition, boasting a convenient location, with traditional designs yet with the latest technology providing relatively low running costs.
"This home exemplifies the perfect blend of traditional design and contemporary luxury; from the bespoke kitchen and cinema room to the innovative heating systems and outdoor entertaining space.
“Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a residence that is both stunning and functional - this home being on the market is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Heathfields is situated on Monktonhill Road near Troon, a short drive from Prestwick International Airport.
The property is accessed via private remote-control gates and also boasts a bespoke outdoor kitchen that sprawls 1200 square feet and includes a pizza oven, steel fream, glazed roof, prodis drinks cooler and fridge, and an outdoor television.
For more information and more pictures, or to enquire about the property, further details can be found on the Corum website.
