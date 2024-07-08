With a ‘traditional’ design, Heathfields is fitted with the latest technology and modern conveniences to create a perfect interior blend, with 'relatively low' running costs.

The property includes an acre of landscaped gardens. (Image: Corum)

It includes private and enclosed landscaped gardens that spread over an acre.

The spacious upstairs area is home to four double bedrooms with en-suites bathrooms, and an additional large games room accessed by a return riser staircase with storage.

While the ground floor houses a pool room and gymnasium with sauna features, a Biospa swim spa, a five-person jacuzzi, and a Canadian sauna.

(Image: Corum)

The property, which has been listed by Corum, also boasts a cinema room with a 2.7m screen and integrated sound system, and a bespoke solid wood bar by Clachan wood of Ayrshire.

Bruce Patterson, Director at Corum said: "Heathfields is one of the finest family homes to grace the local market.

“It’s an attractive proposition, boasting a convenient location, with traditional designs yet with the latest technology providing relatively low running costs.

"This home exemplifies the perfect blend of traditional design and contemporary luxury; from the bespoke kitchen and cinema room to the innovative heating systems and outdoor entertaining space.

“Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a residence that is both stunning and functional - this home being on the market is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

(Image: Corum)

Heathfields is situated on Monktonhill Road near Troon, a short drive from Prestwick International Airport.

The property is accessed via private remote-control gates and also boasts a bespoke outdoor kitchen that sprawls 1200 square feet and includes a pizza oven, steel fream, glazed roof, prodis drinks cooler and fridge, and an outdoor television.

The property comes with a huge outdoor kitchen and area to entertain guests and has a bar and outdoor TV (Image: Corum)

For more information and more pictures, or to enquire about the property, further details can be found on the Corum website.