The airline confirmed to The Herald that its pilots are undertaking training at Glasgow Prestwick.

Flight tracking data shows the Airbus A330-343 plane, which is already part of the Virgin Atlantic fleet, departed Manchester Airport around 10.30am on Monday.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson told The Herald: "We can confirm our pilots are undertaking training between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Prestwick Airport today".

It comes days after Virgin Atlantic launched a new programme offering potential pilots pilots the chance to join the airline.



The would-be pilots will be "part of the Virgin family from day one", with the future flyers programme being run in partnership with pilot training company CTC Aviation.



The 18-month programme comprises pre-flight training, full motion flight deck simulation at CTC Aviation's crew training centre at Southampton, and flight training in Phoenix, Arizona.

Virgin's flight operations general manager David Kistruck said: "Our people have always been at the heart of Virgin Atlantic and we're delighted to offer this opportunity to a whole new generation of flyers."

Virgin Atlantic is usinf