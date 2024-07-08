Pilots are being trained by airline Virgin Atlantic at Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

Flight tracking data from website Flightradar24 showed a Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Prestwick, Ayr and Troon at low altitude on Monday.

The airline confirmed to The Herald that its pilots are undertaking training at Glasgow Prestwick.

Flight tracking data shows the Airbus A330-343 plane, which is already part of the Virgin Atlantic fleet, departed Manchester Airport around 10.30am on Monday.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson told The Herald: "We can confirm our pilots are undertaking training between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Prestwick Airport today". 

It comes days after Virgin Atlantic launched a new programme offering potential pilots pilots the chance to join the airline.

The would-be pilots will be "part of the Virgin family from day one", with the future flyers programme being run in partnership with pilot training company CTC Aviation.

The 18-month programme comprises pre-flight training, full motion flight deck simulation at CTC Aviation's crew training centre at Southampton, and flight training in Phoenix, Arizona.

Virgin's flight operations general manager David Kistruck said: "Our people have always been at the heart of Virgin Atlantic and we're delighted to offer this opportunity to a whole new generation of flyers."

 

