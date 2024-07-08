More than 54 services have been cancelled due to a number of reasons including signalling faults which are not uncommon, but also due to rail crew shortages.

Last week on Friday 5 July, driver’s union ASLEF informed ScotRail that it would recommend to its Executive Committee a ballot of its members fo industrial action over pay.

We're having to make alterations to services and disruption is expected in many areas of the country. Please check the app, website or our https://t.co/gv0MweecPS page for journey details. pic.twitter.com/ZLOEXC5Leu — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 7, 2024

Bosses at ScotRail say the dispute has had some impact on services, with fewer train drivers than normal choosing to exercise their contractual right and not make themselves available for overtime or rest day working, which is now resulting in service disruption.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers. We know how frustrating it is when cancellations occur.

“Customers should check their journey on our website and mobile app before they travel and should also bear in mind that services will be busier than usual.

“We want to resolve the pay dispute with trade unions, and we remain fully committed to further discussions.”

The latest disruptions come a day after ScotRail cancelled 250 services across Scotland, with ASLEF calling out the rail operator and Scottish Government for not employing enough staff.

The union took to X, formerly known as Twitter to air their concerns.

The post said: “Failure to employ enough staff has a huge effect on the ability to run trains when you rely on the good will of staff to work their days off.

“The Scottish Government must get real on public sector pay.”

ASLEF and the Scottish Government have been contacted for official comment.