Dozens of train services in Scotland have been cancelled today due to a shortage of staff amidst an ongoing pay dispute.
Cancellations and delays will be a regular occurrence today, with rail bosses advising customers to plan as far ahead as possible to avoid disruption to their journey.
More than 54 services have been cancelled due to a number of reasons including signalling faults which are not uncommon, but also due to rail crew shortages.
Last week on Friday 5 July, driver’s union ASLEF informed ScotRail that it would recommend to its Executive Committee a ballot of its members fo industrial action over pay.
We're having to make alterations to services and disruption is expected in many areas of the country. Please check the app, website or our https://t.co/gv0MweecPS page for journey details. pic.twitter.com/ZLOEXC5Leu— ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 7, 2024
Bosses at ScotRail say the dispute has had some impact on services, with fewer train drivers than normal choosing to exercise their contractual right and not make themselves available for overtime or rest day working, which is now resulting in service disruption.
READ MORE:
- Flooding and power cut risk as weather warning issued in Scotland
- Labour must tear up anti-union legislation, says STUC chief
Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers. We know how frustrating it is when cancellations occur.
“Customers should check their journey on our website and mobile app before they travel and should also bear in mind that services will be busier than usual.
“We want to resolve the pay dispute with trade unions, and we remain fully committed to further discussions.”
The latest disruptions come a day after ScotRail cancelled 250 services across Scotland, with ASLEF calling out the rail operator and Scottish Government for not employing enough staff.
The union took to X, formerly known as Twitter to air their concerns.
The post said: “Failure to employ enough staff has a huge effect on the ability to run trains when you rely on the good will of staff to work their days off.
“The Scottish Government must get real on public sector pay.”
ASLEF and the Scottish Government have been contacted for official comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here