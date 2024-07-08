An overall customer score was then calculated based on overall satisfaction and likeliness to recommend.

All-inclusive Potters Resorts was named the top UK holiday park, while big name holiday park firms Pontins and Butlins scored in the bottom five of the Which? list.

Potters Resorts beat household names to the top of the table, with a customer score of 87%. Operating for more than 100 years, Potters has two all-inclusive resorts in Essex and Norfolk offering a range of accommodation styles and live entertainment.

Visitors awarded Potters the full five stars for the variety of free facilities on offer, the quality of facilities and activities, the quality of the entertainment and communication, as well as four stars for overall customer service, food and drink, value for money and quality of accommodation.

Forest Holidays followed in second place with a customer score of 80%.

With 13 UK locations - including three in Scotland at Artgardtan in Argyll, Glentrees Forest in Peebles and Strathyre in Stirlingshire, Forest Holidays offers woodland stays with hot tubs in a range of accommodation from cabins to treehouses.

The brand received four stars for the quality of accommodation, cleanliness, overall customer service, communication and quality of facilities and activities.

Tied in third place with a customer score of 77% were Bluestone Wales, which is in the Pembrokeshire countryside, and John Fowler Holiday Parks.

Among the other high-scoring firms were Hoburne Holidays with 75% and Waterside Holiday Group with 74%.

Pontins, founded in 1946, took last place with a customer score of 56%, while longstanding rival Butlin’s also found itself in the bottom five, with a customer score of 67% – just ahead of Park Holidays UK at 66%, Away Resorts with 64% and Largo Leisure Parks with a score of 64%.

Naomi Leach, deputy editor of Which? Travel said: “Holiday parks have been a mainstay of British holidays for decades, but with so many options to choose from it isn’t always easy to know which will be the right fit for your family.

“Our latest survey shows that it’s worth looking beyond the best-known names, with smaller and independent resorts offering excellent value for money, great customer service and plenty of onsite entertainment.”