It is the rescue of a listed Georgian building in the Scottish capital that could bring wider benefits.
The proposals for a luxury hotel at the site that was formerly used as a car hire business were put forward by Hackland + Dore Architects.
A planning statement read: "The age of the surrounding context also varies from early 19th century buildings to early 21st century encompassing a variety of extensions, façade retentions, conversions and alterations as to be expected.
"However, it is evident that not all interventions have been sympathetic nor responsive to the building they belong or the context they make up.
"No 10 Picardy has fared rather well over time from an exterior perspective, conversely the interior fabric has been largely lost through the many iterations over the years and the final conversion to a car rental company."
Other buildings that were used for separate commercial uses are also being transformed. The A-listed Sir Basil Spence and Partners former office block in St Andrew Square is to be a hotel, while across the square, the Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland's biggest hotel operator, is transforming another former office into a hotel.
Developer S Harrison is overhauling a 1970s former office block into “an impressive new 157-bedroom hotel” in the Haymarket area.
READ MORE:
Green light for new hotel in Edinburgh
Popular Scottish hotel with 'panoramic views' put on market
Builder begins work on major new city hotel
A planning statement for the Picardy Place hotel said: “The site is within Edinburgh’s New Town Conservation Area and Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns World Heritage Site.
“It is within Edinburgh’s ‘theatre district’, approximately 0.6 km from Princes Street, and therefore, has excellent access to a variety of local and national transport facilities within a short walking distance.
“Most significantly, a new ‘gateway’ transport interchange is also under construction opposite the site on Picardy Place which will improve connectivity for pedestrians and provide direct access to bus, tram and cycle facilities that connect across the city and to other transport hubs.”
In April, real estate adviser CBRE announced it was marketing 10 Picardy Place, formerly a Hertz car rental office, for sale to transform it into a 51-bedroom apartment hotel.
Chris Dougray, executive director at CBRE, said that it was a “rare chance to secure a consented freehold site in one of the best locations in Edinburgh, one of Europe’s most sought-after tourist destinations”, adding: “It’s the perfect place to stay for those going on shopping or theatre breaks, close to the restaurants and bars of Broughton Street, Edinburgh Playhouse theatre, and the St James Quarter.”
Mr Dougray also said then: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for a hotelier or hotel group to transform an empty building dating back to the 1800s into a beautiful hotel and revive the historic Georgian frontage, which would not only add to the visual appeal of the area but also create new jobs and attract tourists.”
CBRE also pointed out that Picardy Place is less than a five-minute walk from Princes Street, George Street and Queen Street, and has views of Calton Hill.
The real estate adviser also said: “It is also conveniently located a five-minute walk from Edinburgh Waverley train station and it has a tram stop right outside, which allows travel to Edinburgh Airport and Newhaven.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here