British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for witnesses to a woman shouting at and threatening a child on board a train.
The incident took place on board a service travelling between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen at around 6.10pm on June 27.
It was reported the woman was shouting at and threatening a young child, aged approximately 4, throughout the journey.
Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 611 of 27/06/2024.
READ MORE: Man dies following crash after police pursuit
Meanwhile, BTP has released images of two men they believe may be able to assist with its ongoing investigation into a serious assault.
The assault occurred at around 7.30pm on Saturday May 18, on board the 1846 hours service from Glasgow Central to Largs railway station.
The first male is described as being between 18-20 years old, slim build, short light-coloured hair shaved at the sides wearing a pink t-shirt, light-coloured trousers carrying light coloured satchel and wearing grey Nike trainers.
The second male is described as being between 18-20 years old, slim build short brown hair wearing a grey t-shirt with a white Nike logo and dark stripes around the sleeves. He is also wearing a chain over the t-shirt as well as dark trousers.
Officers believe that the males in the images may have information which could assist their enquiries and would urge them, or anyone who recognises them, to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2400062889.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here