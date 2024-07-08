It was reported the woman was shouting at and threatening a young child, aged approximately 4, throughout the journey.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 611 of 27/06/2024.

Meanwhile, BTP has released images of two men they believe may be able to assist with its ongoing investigation into a serious assault.

The assault occurred at around 7.30pm on Saturday May 18, on board the 1846 hours service from Glasgow Central to Largs railway station.



The first male is described as being between 18-20 years old, slim build, short light-coloured hair shaved at the sides wearing a pink t-shirt, light-coloured trousers carrying light coloured satchel and wearing grey Nike trainers.

British Transport Police have released images of two men they believe may be able to assist with its ongoing investigation into a serious assault. (Image: British Transport Police)



The second male is described as being between 18-20 years old, slim build short brown hair wearing a grey t-shirt with a white Nike logo and dark stripes around the sleeves. He is also wearing a chain over the t-shirt as well as dark trousers.



Officers believe that the males in the images may have information which could assist their enquiries and would urge them, or anyone who recognises them, to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2400062889.



Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.