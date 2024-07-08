A hillwalker was treated for a serious head injury after plummeting down a steep section of rock near the summit of the mountain which is just over 1,000m.

Kintail Mountain Rescue was assisted by Glenelg Mountain Rescue in the operation, and a helicopter was also dispatched to transfer the injured person to a hospital.

Initially the helicopter couldn’t land near the casualty due to low cloud cover, so it had to drop members of the mountain rescue teams at a different location so they could attend.

Both rescue teams scrambled the Munro to reach the incident, and later the helicopter was able to uplift the injured person.

A statement posted by Scottish Mountain Rescue on social media read: “Glenelg Mountain Rescue team were called out on Saturday afternoon to assist neighbouring Kintail Mountain Rescue with an injured hillwalker who had taken a 10-15m fall down a steep section of rock near the summit of the Five Sisters of Kintail.

“Kintail MRT say The walker had sustained a serious head injury and Rescue helicopter 151 was tasked to uplift the casualty but due to low cloud cover was unable to do so.

“Thanks to the helicopter who put in a monster effort and did uplifts onto the hill to get team members as high as possible with all our equipment; we were able to get to the casualty fairly quickly.

“After initial assessment and medical treatment, the team set up various stretcher lowers with a difficult stretcher carry across the ridge and were able to get the stretcher below the cloud and ready for a pickup from Rescue 151.

“The team then walked off the hill with the remaining party of the casualty and were home safe and sound by 2300 hrs.

“Well done to both teams and to Rescue Helicopter 151 for the successful rescue. We're all wishing the casualty a full and speedy recovery. “