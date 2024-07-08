A video of the tornado appearing in the sky above a hill overlooking Drumnadrochit was taken by Mr Feltham at Dores Beach on the southern shores of the loch.

Despite living by Loch Ness for 33 years, Mr Feltham, who holds the world record for the longest continuous search for Nessie, said it was the first time he had ever seen a tornado over the famous loch.

Posting on Facebook, he wrote: "Fair got the blood pumping when I realised that I was witnessing an extremely rare sight here at Loch Ness!"

In response to the footage, one of the Nessie hunter's followers wrote: "Well worth the wait".

Another chipped in with: "So that's how Nessie gets out of the loch".