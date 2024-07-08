Rishi Sunak will remain the leader of the Conservatives’ interim shadow cabinet, but former foreign secretary Lord Cameron and party chairman Richard Holden have resigned.
Former deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell has become shadow foreign secretary while Richard Fuller – former economic secretary to the Treasury – is the new Conservative chairman.
The party has named Jeremy Hunt its shadow chancellor, with James Cleverly shadow home secretary, mirroring the portfolios they held in government.
Kemi Badenoch has become shadow levelling-up secretary, while Kevin Hollinrake will shadow Ms Badenoch’s former Business Secretary post and Mims Davies becomes shadow women and equalities minister.
Mr Fuller said in a statement: “The Conservative Party has had a difficult election and it is important that we regroup and reflect on these results.
"We should also challenge ourselves candidly and deeply on the strengths of the Conservative Party across the country and outline where improvements can be made.
“I am honoured to be asked to act as interim chairman of the Conservative Party and to be working alongside colleagues in the shadow cabinet.
“United as a party we will be ready and able to hold this new Labour government to account every step of the way.”
