Blackadders said: “Shona brings extensive experience to Blackadders and has been accredited as a specialist in family law by the Law Society of Scotland since 1999. She has been accredited as a family law mediator by the Law Society of Scotland since 2016 and qualified as a family law arbitrator under the auspices of Family Law Arbitration Group Scotland (FLAGS) in 2010. Shona is also a trained collaborative law practitioner.”

Ms Smith said: “This an exciting time for Blackadders, and I am delighted to have joined the team. There is real ambition in the firm, and I am looking forward to playing my part in growing the team.”

Craig Samson, head of the family law team at Blackadders, said: “It is fantastic to have someone with the experience that Shona has joining our team. It’s great for the firm and for our young and upcoming lawyers to learn from her. It’s also good news for our clients who will have access to an incredible level of expertise and knowledge in what can be a particularly challenging area of private client law.”

Blackadders noted: “As well as being ranked in the Chambers & Partners Legal Directory for 22 years, including in band one for 11 years, Shona is also ranked as a leading individual in the field by the Legal 500. She has been a committee member of the family and child law sub-committee of the Law Collaborative since 2001, was chair of the Family Law Association of Scotland between 1999 and 2001, and treasurer of the Family Law Association of Scotland between 2001 and 2003.”