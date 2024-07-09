The first stage of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of a prisoner has been launched by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal.
Alexander Salmond, 59, died on October 26 2022 in HMP Glenochil near Alloa.
Mr Salmond’s health had gradually deteriorated before his death, according to the Crown.
The inquiry is mandatory under the Inquiries Into Fatal Accidents And Sudden Deaths etc (Scotland) Act 2016.
On Tuesday, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal said a First Notice to begin the court process had begun.
A preliminary hearing will be held on August 19 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and the FAI will take place on September 19.
The purpose of the inquiry includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what if any reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.
Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.
Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Alexander Salmond occurred while in legal custody and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.
“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”
