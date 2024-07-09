A telecoms company is hosting a series of events over the summer to raise awareness of the change from analogue to digital landlines.
Set to be rolled out by the end of January 2027, all British Telecom (BT) lines will be upgraded to digital as the analogue system has become outdated.
BT will be hosting 40 events throughout Scotland in July and in August.
Experts will show customers how BT’s new home phone service, Digital Voice, works and will also demonstrate how other products work.
Some events will take place in Edinburgh, Stornoway, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Inverness, although there will be events held in all local authorities.
Vicky Hicks, senior engagement manager at BT, said: “The landline is here to stay, and for the majority of customers, making the switch simply means plugging your phone into a broadband router instead of into a wall-mounted phone socket. This will bring new benefits like advanced, spam call blocking.
“So far, we’ve prevented over 1.2 million scam calls from reaching our customers and flagged more than 6.4 million potential nuisance calls.
“Thanks to upgrades to Scotland’s broadband infrastructure, led by BT Group and government partners in some locations, more than 96% of Scotland now has access to superfast broadband and around 42% of the country has access to BT’s full fibre broadband.
“This means the vast majority of our customers won’t experience much of a difference in their service when they make the switch”.
READ MORE: SNP to include social tariff in manifesto
READ MORE: Openreach ramps up full-fibre roll-out across Scotland
While the shift from analogue to digital aims to help all BT customers, the company hopes the move will be especially helpful for its most vulnerable clients, including those who have additional needs.
Vulnerable customers who use telecare alarm systems through BT will not have their systems swapped until at least spring 2025.
This will allow time for data sharing agreements with local authorities and to allow for in-home support for telecare users.
BT will focus initially on switching customers who have not used their landline over the last 12 months, encouraging them to take a digital landline provided over full fibre broadband, where available.
The company also announced plans to offer a dedicated landline service for customers who do not use broadband from the autumn.
This will allow customers to use their landline in the same way as they do today until a digital solution becomes available or 2030, if that comes sooner.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here