Acts such as Shania Twain attracted more than 20,000 fans to her show, and Sir Tom Jones wowed audiences in the shadow of Stirling Castle at Stirling City Park.

While Busted and James Arthur delighted crowds at Stirling’s Albert Halls. Also included was rising Scottish band and winners of the Scottish Album of the Year award, Young Fathers, who rounded off the line-up to celebrate Stirling marking it’s 900th anniversary.

Shania Twain attracted more than 20,000 fans to Stirling. (Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council)

Council bosses have said the events which were spread over six days from Thursday 27 June to Tuesday 2 July boosted visitor footfall in the city by more than 50 per cent, as music lovers from across Scotland and the UK flocked to see the acts.

Stirling Council leader, Cllr Chris Kane, said: “Stirling has a proven track record of successfully hosting major events and big crowds and the Summer Sessions were another fabulous showcase for our city as it celebrates its 900th birthday, bringing a feelgood factor for the people who attended, as well as economic benefits.

“We welcomed thousands of music fans from across the country, as well as local residents, and Stirling City Park has again shown it’s a superb venue, tailor made for large-scale events. Even Shania Twain described the backdrop for her concert as ‘magical’.”

Cllr Kane went on to add that the organisers of the events, DF Concerts had great feedback on the location and support they received to make the event happen.

DF Concerts previously organised T in the Park and are behind the Glasgow festival TRNSMT which hosts 150,000 people across three days at Glasgow Green.

Chief Executive Officer Geoff Ellis had nothing but praise for the Stirling Summer Sessions.

He said: "We are really happy with how the inaugural Stirling Summer Sessions went. Hosting such a huge line-up - including the incredible Shania Twain, who played to over 20,000 enthusiastic fans after her memorable Legends Slot at Glastonbury - was truly a highlight for everyone involved and something very special for the area.

“The setting of Stirling City Park, in the shadow of the historic Stirling Castle, provided the perfect backdrop for a great few day of live music.

“We are incredibly thankful to the fans who attended for their energy and passion, and also extend our gratitude to the people of Stirling and all our stakeholders for their unwavering support and dedication, which were instrumental in making this event a success."

The Stirling Summer Sessions were praised for having a stunning location. (Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council)

On the customer experience side of the Summer Sessions, Stirling’s Business Improvement District organised a team of volunteers to help visitors navigate the city centre and created a 'What's On' website.

They also distributed leaflets that shared the special offers and events arranged by local businesses throughout the week of concerts.

Director of Go Forth Stirling BID, Danielle McRorie-Smith said that increased footfall meant businesses in the area were thriving, and that hosting events such as these creates countless economic benefits.

She said: “The Summer Sessions brought an incredible energy to Stirling, attracting a diverse crowd and significantly boosting city centre businesses.

“Our footfall data showed a remarkable 51.1% increase in visitors, and local businesses reported substantial sales growth. The vibrant atmosphere and community engagement during the events were truly heartening, demonstrating the positive impact such events can have on our city.

“This successful series underscores the value of investing in cultural activities that drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life in Stirling. This was a major investment for the city, and traders reported significant benefits, with many hospitality businesses experiencing their busiest days on record.”