The World Science Fiction Convention is returning to Glasgow for the first time since 2005 with a huge weekend of events in August.
Worldcon has been running for more than 80 years and has been in Glasgow just once before, and that was 19 years ago. It's also the first time in a decade that it has been hosted in the UK, with 2014's event taking place in London.
People from 63 countries are expected to attend over the course of four days and the majority of people who will be attending are from outside the UK. The non-profit event is entirely run by volunteers and is forecast to bring in more than £6million to the city's economy.
With the event to take place next month, here is everything you need to know about Worldcon and what it involves.
What is Worldcon?
Worldcon, or the World Science Fiction Convention, is an annual gathering of science fixtion and fantasy fans, writers, artists, musicians and creators. It has been ongoing since 1939 when it was first held in New York but it now travels around the world to a new city every year.
It’s organised by volunteers who participate in a bidding process. It’s the longest running science fiction convention in the world and continues to grow every year. Since the 1970s, there’s been an average attendance of between 4,000 and 5,000 fans.
There’s expected to be more than 9,000 visitors over the course of the four days in Glasgow.
When is coming to Glasgow and where is it?
Worldcon will be in Glasgow between August 8 and 12. It will be held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC, formerly SECC).
How can I get tickets?
Worldcon is a convention for members of the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) and you need to be a member to attend. Memberships cost £45 and then you’ll have to buy your ticket to attend on top of that. There is a discount for Scottish residents who attend. Prices range from £45 for teenagers to £185.
Full details can be found HERE.
Who will be speaking?
There will be more than 600 hours of talks, panels, workshops, film screenings and so much more at the event and names such as Adrian Tchaikovsky, Mary Robinette Kowal and Charlie Jane Anders are among those confirmed.
The first ever performance of Murrow’s Isle, a new opera with libretto from Scottish science fiction writer Ken McLeod, will also take place at the event.
