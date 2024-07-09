He was best known for his time in Stealers Wheel, the band he formed with Rafferty in 1972.

After two unsuccessful singles, their track "Stuck in the Middle With You"—which Egan co-wrote with Rafferty—became a hit in 1973 and reached the Top 10 of both the UK Singles Chart and the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 1992, the song gained a new wave of popularity as it soundtracked an iconic scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.

After the breakup of Stealers Wheel, Egan ventured into solo territory with two albums, 1979's Out of Nowhere - which saw him register a minor hit with single release "Back on the Road" - and Map in 1981.

In the 1990s, he stepped away from the limelight to run a publishing company from his home in Renfrewshire.

Egan’s passing was reported on the late Rafferty’s Facebook page, which is run by his daughter Martha in a post which read: “Very sad news that the other half of Stealers Wheel, Joe Egan, passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon [July 6th] with his nearest and dearest around him.

“I will always remember him as a sweet and gentle soul. May he rest in peace.”